Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.
EDAP traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $7.40. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,007. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edap Tms has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Edap Tms in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 96,380 shares in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Edap Tms Company Profile
EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.
