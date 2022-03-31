Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,350 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,300 ($17.03) to GBX 1,350 ($17.68) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.77% from the stock’s current price.

ECM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,110 ($14.54) to GBX 1,060 ($13.89) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.16) to GBX 1,400 ($18.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,325.63 ($17.36).

Shares of LON ECM opened at GBX 1,082 ($14.17) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68. Electrocomponents has a 12 month low of GBX 839.50 ($11.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,276 ($16.71). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,027.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

