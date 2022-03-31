Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,419.00.

EENEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Electrocomponents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,477 ($19.35) to GBX 1,419 ($18.59) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EENEF opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. Electrocomponents has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $15.83.

Electrocomponents Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J.

