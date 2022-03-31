Electroneum Hits Market Cap of $111.45 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. Electroneum has a market cap of $111.45 million and approximately $527,053.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 117.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,916,414,393 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.