Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 40,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 751,545 shares.The stock last traded at $18.09 and had previously closed at $17.99.

Several brokerages have commented on EFC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a current ratio of 31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 102.64% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,802,000 after buying an additional 687,180 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.