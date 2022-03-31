Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Short Interest Update

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $3,813,000. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESBK remained flat at $$22.93 during trading hours on Thursday. 13,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,378. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. Elmira Savings Bank has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $79.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Elmira Savings Bank ( NASDAQ:ESBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Elmira Savings Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans.

