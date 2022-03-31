eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

EMAN opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. eMagin has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $84.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Get eMagin alerts:

About eMagin (Get Rating)

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.