Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Trading Up 12%

Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 12% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $6.44. Approximately 18,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 870,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMBK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Embark Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Embark Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53.

Embark Technology ( NASDAQ:EMBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts forecast that Embark Technology Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,291,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,574,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,360,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,265,000. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,680,000.

About Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK)

Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.