Emercoin (EMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $10,153.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,922,617 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

