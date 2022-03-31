ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. 583,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,423. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 2,455.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 8.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

About ENDRA Life Sciences (Get Rating)

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.