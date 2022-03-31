Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) CFO Ricky T. Dillon Sells 8,955 Shares

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 8,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $200,681.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE EPAC opened at $21.62 on Thursday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,333.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,068,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after buying an additional 993,574 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,856,000. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,461,000 after buying an additional 369,731 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,868,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,724,000 after buying an additional 351,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after buying an additional 253,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

