Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENPH. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.99.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $196.65 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 192.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.39.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

