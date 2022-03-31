EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Trading 8.1% Higher

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 19,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut EnQuest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EnQuest from GBX 37 ($0.48) to GBX 34 ($0.45) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EnQuest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get EnQuest alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.