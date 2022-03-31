EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENQUF. Barclays downgraded shares of EnQuest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnQuest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 37 ($0.48) to GBX 34 ($0.45) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get EnQuest alerts:

OTCMKTS:ENQUF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 74,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76. EnQuest has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.