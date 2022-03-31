Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of ESGR opened at $257.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $286.89.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 80.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $93,778,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 1,326.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 215,371 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,734,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $15,886,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,579,000 after purchasing an additional 60,649 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enstar Group (Get Rating)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

