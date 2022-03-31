Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of ESGR opened at $257.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $286.89.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 80.76%.
About Enstar Group (Get Rating)
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enstar Group (ESGR)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.