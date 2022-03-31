Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,060 ($26.98) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.51) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,570 ($33.67) to GBX 2,590 ($33.93) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.44) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,197.63 ($28.79).

Entain stock traded down GBX 22.50 ($0.29) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,643.50 ($21.53). 1,080,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,577. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,611.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,782.64. Entain has a 52 week low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.64 billion and a PE ratio of 38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30.

In other Entain news, insider Victoria Jarman acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.86) per share, for a total transaction of £24,480 ($32,067.07).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

