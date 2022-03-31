Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Sets New 12-Month High at $118.07

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.07 and last traded at $117.35, with a volume of 1605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.

The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

In other Entergy news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 34,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $3,998,210.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $3,531,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,447 shares of company stock worth $10,940,438 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Entergy by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after buying an additional 94,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Entergy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,063,000 after buying an additional 265,537 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 137.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Entergy by 145.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

