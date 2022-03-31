Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.78. Envela shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 16,542 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envela from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $125.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Envela had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 42.82%. Research analysts predict that Envela Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Envela news, Director Richard D. Schepp acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,731 shares of company stock valued at $73,379. 71.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Envela by 35,742.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Envela by 1,836.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Envela by 614.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Envela in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envela during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 6.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

