EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70. EPAM Systems posted earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $10.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $12.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $15.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $11.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $304.09. 8,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,620. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.55 and a 200-day moving average of $529.78. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

