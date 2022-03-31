Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives $233.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DNB Markets raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

