Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives $233.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKYGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DNB Markets raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

