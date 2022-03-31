ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $69.74.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.30 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ePlus will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ePlus by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ePlus by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in ePlus by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ePlus in the 3rd quarter worth about $960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

