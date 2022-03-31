EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of EPR stock opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.98.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,043 shares of company stock worth $620,931. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.