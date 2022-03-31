Equal (EQL) Price Down 24.3% This Week

Equal (EQL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. Equal has a total market cap of $366,648.51 and approximately $6,149.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Equal has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. One Equal coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00036777 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00106540 BTC.

About Equal

Equal is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official website is equal.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

