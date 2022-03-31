Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Equinix were worth $19,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Equinix by 34.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,514,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in Equinix by 7.9% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total value of $33,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Argus decreased their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $847.94.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $7.57 on Thursday, reaching $753.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,973. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $662.26 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $706.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $768.40.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.76 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 223.83%.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.