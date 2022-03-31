Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Graco Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Graco in a research note issued on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.72.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of GGG opened at $70.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 55.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 55.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

