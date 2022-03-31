Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “
ELS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.75.
Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.69%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Equity LifeStyle Properties (Get Rating)
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.