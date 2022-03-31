ESCO Technologies Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.
ESCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.
ESCO Technologies stock opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.20.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESE. TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.
About ESCO Technologies (Get Rating)
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
