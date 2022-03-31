ESCO Technologies Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

ESCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.20.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $177.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESE. TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

