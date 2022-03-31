Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.19.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $348.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $271.51 and a 1-year high of $359.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

