Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Lowered to $317.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $338.00 to $317.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EL. StockNews.com cut Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $357.09.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $5.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.59. 18,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.11. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $248.42 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.65.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,761,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,855,000 after acquiring an additional 261,654 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,543,000 after acquiring an additional 333,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,038,000 after acquiring an additional 369,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,335,000 after acquiring an additional 226,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

