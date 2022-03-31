Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $140.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $185.00. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.90. 63,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,150. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.09. Etsy has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,718 shares of company stock valued at $17,724,029. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth $22,554,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Etsy by 36.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $1,248,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.