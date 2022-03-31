Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Director Rakesh Thakor Patel Sells 1,000 Shares

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.26, for a total transaction of C$15,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$880,502.
Rakesh Thakor Patel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 25th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 500 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.51, for a total transaction of C$6,255.00.
Shares of TSE ET opened at C$14.97 on Thursday. Evertz Technologies Limited has a 12-month low of C$12.25 and a 12-month high of C$16.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 18.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.68.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.80%.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Evertz Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
About Evertz Technologies (Get Rating)
Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
