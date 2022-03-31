Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Purchases 3,052 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 3,052 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $35,555.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 136 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584.40.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,331 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,156.15.

On Monday, March 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 3,473 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $40,564.64.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,572 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $65,415.28.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 3,579 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,017.46.

On Friday, February 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,610.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $117.50.

On Thursday, February 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,875.00.

TELA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.86. TELA Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.54.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 106.93% and a negative net margin of 112.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TELA shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 242.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

