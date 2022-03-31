Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Short Interest Update

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 11,210,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $447,321.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,533 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,808. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Exelixis by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.73. 25,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

