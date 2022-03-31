Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,138,000 after purchasing an additional 258,733 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 88.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 51.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $105.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.57. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $97.37 and a one year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

