Experian (LON:EXPN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 3,146 ($41.21) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EXPN. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Experian to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.75) to GBX 2,850 ($37.33) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 4,100 ($53.71) to GBX 4,000 ($52.40) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($49.12) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,206.57 ($42.00).

Shares of LON:EXPN traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,953 ($38.68). 1,568,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.23 billion and a PE ratio of 36.37. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,483.60 ($32.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,689 ($48.32). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,956.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,220.30.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

