Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the February 28th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.2 days.

Shares of Experian stock opened at $39.84 on Thursday. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.50.

Get Experian alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Experian to a “hold” rating and set a $3,146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,482.00.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.