FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $453.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.10.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $442.05. 5,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $304.07 and a one year high of $495.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $415.89 and its 200 day moving average is $430.27.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,504,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

