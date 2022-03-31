Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Fathom from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHM traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $183.29 million, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.53. Fathom has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $40.60.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.06 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fathom will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fathom by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fathom by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fathom by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fathom by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fathom by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

