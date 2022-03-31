Feedback (LON:FDBK) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.67

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01), with a volume of 9,409,031 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £20.54 million and a P/E ratio of -3.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.78.
Feedback Company Profile (LON:FDBK)
