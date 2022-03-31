Fifth Third Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYJ. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,876,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $107.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.30 and a 200 day moving average of $108.59. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

