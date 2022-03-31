Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 248 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23,139.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,168,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112,145 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 121.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,649,000 after acquiring an additional 670,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,523,000 after buying an additional 651,865 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 36,911.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,559,000 after acquiring an additional 282,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,789,000 after acquiring an additional 185,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $273.76. The stock had a trading volume of 75,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,985,750. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.84 and its 200-day moving average is $280.90. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $222.82 and a 52 week high of $318.82.

