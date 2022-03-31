Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 258 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $351.36. The stock had a trading volume of 29,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,733,482. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $322.68 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $343.36 and its 200 day moving average is $350.34.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.