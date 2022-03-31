Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 78,562 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,562 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,693,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,575,000 after purchasing an additional 120,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,418,000 after acquiring an additional 78,343 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,241,000 after purchasing an additional 207,961 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,308,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,281,000 after purchasing an additional 47,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,168,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,132,000 after purchasing an additional 76,324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,533. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.02 and its 200-day moving average is $127.66. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $121.32 and a 52 week high of $132.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

