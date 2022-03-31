Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 98 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 360.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $253.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.92. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $221.66 and a one year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

