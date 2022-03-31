Financial Analysis: Newell Brands (NWL) vs. Its Peers

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Newell Brands to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Newell Brands pays out 69.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 33.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Newell Brands and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newell Brands 0 3 2 1 2.67 Newell Brands Competitors 115 666 787 39 2.47

Newell Brands presently has a consensus price target of $29.43, suggesting a potential upside of 32.38%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 31.37%. Given Newell Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Newell Brands is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Newell Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newell Brands 5.40% 19.43% 5.40% Newell Brands Competitors 3.94% 3.39% 5.09%

Risk & Volatility

Newell Brands has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newell Brands’ competitors have a beta of 2.16, suggesting that their average stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Newell Brands and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Newell Brands $10.59 billion $572.00 million 16.71 Newell Brands Competitors $2.32 billion $139.30 million 18.43

Newell Brands has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Newell Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of Newell Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Newell Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Newell Brands beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Newell Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. The Home Appliances segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes household products, including kitchen appliances. The Home Solutions segment consists of food and home storage products, fresh preserving products, vacuum sealing products, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, and home fragrance products. The Learning and Development segment deals with writing instruments, art products, activity-based adhesive and cutting products, labeling solutions, and baby gear and infant care products. The Outdoor and Recreation segment includes global consumer active lifestyle products for outdoor and outdoor-related activities. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Atl

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.