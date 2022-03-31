Financial Contrast: Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) & IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) and IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and IsoPlexis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.92 billion 5.94 $4.25 billion $140.07 4.14 IsoPlexis $17.26 million 8.28 -$81.57 million N/A N/A

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than IsoPlexis.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and IsoPlexis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00 IsoPlexis 0 0 4 0 3.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $865.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.08%. IsoPlexis has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 363.22%. Given IsoPlexis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IsoPlexis is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and IsoPlexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories 145.28% 3.70% 2.83% IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.6% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of IsoPlexis shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats IsoPlexis on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, and test kits. The company was founded by David S. Schwartz and Alice N. Schwartz in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, CA.

About IsoPlexis (Get Rating)

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

