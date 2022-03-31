Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.16. 21,422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 32,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avenir Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,584,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 811,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 739,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 102,941 shares in the last quarter. TRB Advisors LP increased its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 570,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

