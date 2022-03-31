Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.16. 21,422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 32,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69.
Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNCH)
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.
