Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $85.15

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.15 ($1.12) and traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.89). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 69 ($0.90), with a volume of 152,242 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 84.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 91.81. The firm has a market cap of £86.70 million and a PE ratio of 8.13.

Get Finsbury Food Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Finsbury Food Group’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as buns and rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and sliced breads; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.