Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.10 and last traded at $45.88. 2,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 8,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Finward Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $160.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.08.

Finward Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:FNWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Finward Bancorp will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Finward Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $5,399,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Finward Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Finward Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Finward Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Finward Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

