FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) Insider Graham Reginald Alexander Whitworth Purchases 49,165 Shares

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA – Get Rating) insider Graham Reginald Alexander Whitworth acquired 49,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £6,391.45 ($8,372.35).

Shares of FA stock opened at GBX 13.90 ($0.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.70. FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 28.63 ($0.38). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.17 million and a PE ratio of -2.48.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group in a research note on Monday.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

